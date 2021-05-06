Trump opens a new account on Twitter … but he is vetoed again



The former president had a new Twitter account.

Photo: Twitter / Courtesy Capture

The ex-president Donald trump He has criticized Twitter for blocking him after his inflammatory comments that contributed to the violent takeover of the Capitol on January 6, but the former president seems to miss that social network, since he returned, but was banned again.

The Republican’s digital team registered the account @DJTDesk, after the message wall was launched on the website of the former president with whom he intended to return to the world of social networks, after Facebook will also confirm its temporary veto.

However, the company suspended the account used to replicate the messages of Trump’s new blog, considering that it violates its rules on the avoidance of prohibitions.

Twitter and other social media platforms largely prohibit users from attempting to circumvent vetoes by setting up alternate accounts.

The ex-president is permanently suspended from that platform, which has rules to avoid said sanction –although I may be able to go back to Facebook.

“Permanent suspensions cannot be circumvented”says Twitter in its rules. “If an account has been permanently suspended for serious violations (…) Twitter reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account that we consider that the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our previous suspension, regardless of when the other account was created ”.

The ex-president’s digital advisers even created a new account, @DJTDeskOFFICIAL, which was suspended this morning.

“The fake media, in close collaboration with big tech companies and radical left-wing Democrats, are doing everything they can to perpetuate the term ‘The Big Lie’ when talking about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.” said the ex-president in his new blog.

The Republican, however, does not speak of his new suspension in which it was his favorite social network, although this Wednesday he criticized the rules of this type of platform.

“What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is an absolute shame and a shame for our country”said the former president from your new digital platform on your website. “Freedom of speech has been taken away from the president of the United States, because the Radical Lunatics of the Left are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, more intense and stronger than ever.”

Trump’s effort to return to digital platforms ties in with his strong interest in supporting Republican candidates for Congress.