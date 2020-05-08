15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, affirmed this Friday that the dramatic increase in the unemployment rate to 14.7% in April due to the coronavirus “is not a surprise” given that the “economy had to be artificially closed “and promised that” all those jobs will return soon. “

“It’s not a surprise. Everybody knows. Not even Democrats are blaming me for unemployment, “Trump said in an interview on the conservative Fox network.

Unemployment in the country went from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April, the largest increase to date.

“We had to artificially shut down the economy“Trump explained.

The activity has been paralyzed in the US since mid-March when extraordinary measures of confinement, restriction of mobility and closure of activities began to contain the expansion of the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Trump, who was eager to reopen the economy, said that “all these jobs they will come back very soon“

“Next year we will have an incredible year,” he said.

The first calculation of the evolution of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8%. However, the second quarter figures are expected to be even worse.

The US reached 1,256,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75,670 deaths on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the US with 26,144 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,540 people died.

New York is followed by New Jersey with 8,807 deaths, Massachusetts with 4,552 deaths and the state of Illinois, which reported 3,111 deaths.