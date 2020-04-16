Donald Trump is preparing to deliver his roadmap for the progressive reactivation of the US economy on Thursday, following the timid steps of Europe, after stating that his country, the most hit in the world by the pandemic, has probably “passed its peak “of infections.

“We are going to open the states, some states much sooner than others,” the US president said on Wednesday, raising the possibility that in some cases the economic reopening will begin before May 1.

“Tomorrow will be a great day,” Trump had said earlier in the White House gardens, promising Thursday the details of this “reopening of the US economy”, paralyzed by the coronavirus. Because according to him, the United States, the country hardest hit in the world by the pandemic, has probably “passed the peak” of infections.

The covid-19 pandemic keeps half humanity confined and continues to sow death across the globe, with more than 131,000 dead since its appearance in China in December.

The United States has the worst part, with more than 28,000 deaths from more than 637,000 cases of infection. And this Wednesday it registered a new world record, with 2,569 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus, according to the reference count of Johns Hopkins University.

– Europe beaten but flexible –

But in Europe – accounting for more than two-thirds of the world’s deaths – some countries were emboldened by optimistic signs, such as the slowdown in intensive care admissions. Thus, they announced the first steps to dismantle mandatory confinement.

Germany prepares for a progressive return to school starting May 4. Next week it will also test the reopening of small businesses, but large concentrations will be banned until the end of August because success in the battle against COVID-19 remains “fragile”, estimated Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In Denmark, children began to return to classrooms, with special measures such as a distance of two meters between the tables in the classrooms.

Third country with more deaths (18,579), but on a downward trend, Spain is only beginning to talk about relaxing one of the strictest confinements in Europe, which should continue beyond April 25, although perhaps with easing. Only adults can go to the supermarket, the pharmacy or walk the dog.

“Álvaro tells us: ‘I find it unfair, the older ones can go out and we, the children, no.’ And he’s right!” Says Inmaculada Paredes, 47, about her seven-year-old son.

The United Kingdom (12,868 dead) should announce an extension of the confinement this Thursday, while France (17,167 deaths) is preparing for a progressive uprising since May 11.

Other nations around the world are also evaluating the challenge of returning to normal and some have decided to take risks.

It is the example of India, a country with 1.3 billion inhabitants (almost 12,000 cases of coronavirus), which announced that it will gradually allow return to work, especially for the most disadvantaged classes, in key sectors such as agriculture.

Also from South Korea, which managed to contain the pandemic thanks to a massive testing strategy, and on Wednesday held legislative elections, taking the temperature in the voting centers and setting up special places for voters with fever.

“People keep their distances and everyone wears gloves,” said Kim Gwang-woo, 80. “Everything is well organized,” he estimated.

– The “Great Confinement” –

Dubbed the “Great Confinement” by the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, the drastic stoppage of activity in the world, a measure unprecedented in human history, will cause a global economic contraction in 2020 of 3%, according to that organism. Only China and India will be saved from recession this year.

Oil demand in 2020 will drop by 9.3 million barrels per day, according to the International Energy Agency.

To help the poorest countries hit by the pandemic, G20 leaders announced on Wednesday a one-year suspension of their debt.

The decision of the 20 largest economies injected optimism to the defenders of multilateralism, after Trump’s much criticized decision to suspend the contribution of the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump accuses the WHO of “mismanagement” of the pandemic and bias in favor of Chinese positions.

From the European Union to China, numerous countries and organizations condemned the decision of Washington, the first support of the WHO with more than 400,000 million dollars.

“We must work closely together against COVID-19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the United Nations, in particular the WHO,” stressed the head of German diplomacy, Heiko Maas, while Russia denounced “a very selfish attitude” by Washington.

– Additional cemeteries –

In Latin America, the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, recognized that his country was not prepared to face the pandemic, which leaves more than 7,800 infected and almost 400 dead in that nation.

In Guayaquil, which suffers like no other in the region from the destructive force of the virus, “there is no room for the living or the dead,” Cynthia Viteri, mayor of this port city where two additional cemeteries are being arranged, told ..

And in Mexico, which already has more than 5,800 cases of the virus and almost 450 deaths, residents of tourist places on the Guerrero coast or in Oaxaca deny access to visitors for fear of contagion.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, urged governments in Latin America and around the world to allow the return of their stranded citizens abroad.

The call came after hundreds of Bolivians were blocked in the last days on the border with Chile when they tried to return to their country.