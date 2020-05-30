15 minutes. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, called for a strong hand on Saturday against protesters in Minneapolis (Minnesota), which he called “the radical left”, and expressed to state authorities his willingness to send the Army to appease riots during protests against the death of a black man at the hands of the Police.

“We have the Army ready and willing. If (the Minnesota authorities) want to call the Army, we can have the troops on the ground very quickly,” Trump said in remarks to journalists in Washington, before leaving for Florida to attend the launch. to space from Cape Canaveral of the NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

Hundreds of detainees

Los Angeles Police reported between 400 and 500 detainees during the riots following the protests in the city. In New York there are about 200 detainees.

Angelina Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein gave these figures to CNN. He explained that they are not more specific because work continues on the processing of the detainees’ data.

He reported that the list will also include the number of wounded, both “civilians” and police.

For their part, New York Police sources reported to the same television channel that a dozen officers were seriously injured.

They also noted that more than 40 police vehicles were affected by vandalism.

As for the 200 detainees, more than 40 are from out of town, much of Long Island. The vast majority of detainees have been released with a summons.

Complete mobilization of the National Guard

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday ordered the full mobilization of the state National Guard. On Friday, a night curfew was declared for two days that has failed to stop the altercations.

“Last night was a joke that this was about the death of George Floyd. It is going to attack civil society, instigate fear and disturb our big cities,” said Walz.

Minnesota has 13,200 National Guard personnel, but not all are prepared for deployment. For this reason, the authorities mobilized 2,500 this Saturday, compared to the 1,700 that had been initially reported.

Military prepare

The New York Times, citing “officials,” said the Defense Department is preparing to deploy active Military Police units to Minneapolis at Trump’s request.

If it occurs, it is possible that the first units to do so would be those of Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, and that of Fort Drum, in New York, the sources consulted by the newspaper indicated.

However, they clarified that the current order to “prepare to deploy” does not mean that they will be activated for sure.

The New York Times recalled that the Military Police was employed in 1992 during the Los Angeles (California) riots that followed the acquittal of four Police officers who beat up African-American Rodney King.

MAGA evening

In his messages on the social network, Trump insisted on his criticism of the participants in the protests, which he considers to be “organized groups that have nothing to do with George Floyd”, and urged the celebration tonight of an evening of MAGA , referring to his Make America Great Again election motto, at the White House.

Asked about this possible protest by his supporters in front of the presidential mansion, as opposed to the one registered yesterday against police violence, Trump stressed that his followers are “people who love their country”: “By the way, they love African-Americans, they love blacks. “