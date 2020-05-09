The President of the United States, Donald Trump, whipped his fellow and almost certainly Democratic opponent in the presidential elections of next November, Joe Biden, by offering him a coronavirus rapid test machine, like the one he himself uses, so that he can retake his field trips.

“Yes, 100%. I would love to see him leave the basement so that he can speak,” said the 73-year-old president, when asked about the matter on the “Fox & Friends” program in reference to Biden’s home room. , 77, in which he has been running a virtual electoral campaign for around two months.

Trump added that if the Democratic pre-candidate’s campaign team asked him today, he would give him that machine.

The current US president, in whose environment several cases of Covid-19 infections are appearing, refuses to make public the results of the coronavirus tests that were carried out on him, in an attitude similar to that of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump and Bolsonaro have many things in common, in addition to not making their coronavirus tests public: they preside over nations where the pandemic hit hardest, despite which they press to open their respective quarantines and revive the economy.

The US president visited a mask factory in Arizona last Wednesday, his first departure from the White House in more than a month; something that has been possible thanks to the coronavirus tests to which he is now subjected daily.

Both he and Vice President Mike Pence and anyone in contact with them are now undergoing a daily Covid-19 test after a White House service member tested positive.

Members of the Government are subjected to tests carried out using machines, very restricted and controlled by the Federal Administration, which can give the results of the test between 5 and 15 minutes after its completion.

This is not Trump’s first offer to deliver one of these machines, since he had made one available to Congress after the doctor of the two legislative houses, Brian Monahan, regretted that there is no capacity to check if all the senators and Congressmen are infected.

However, in a joint statement, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch MacConnell, rejected the offer, considering this technology would be more useful to workers. toilets and others directly exposed to the virus.

