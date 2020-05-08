15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, showed this Friday his willingness to provide the Democratic candidate for the Presidency, Joe Biden, a rapid test machine of COVID-19, like the one he himself uses, for the former vice president can resume your field trips.

“Yes, 100%. I’d love to see him come out of the basement so he can talk,” Trump said when asked about the matter on the Fox & Friends show in reference to Biden’s room in the home where he has been around two. months carrying out a virtual electoral campaign.

He added that if the Democratic team asked him, they would give it to him today (Friday).

Daily tests

Trump visited a mask factory in Arizona on Wednesday, his first departure from the White House in more than a month; Something possible thanks to the coronavirus tests to which he is now subjected daily.

The ruler, vice president, Mike Pence, and anyone in contact with them is now undergoing a daily COVID-19 test. That action was taken after a member of the White House service tested positive.

Members of the Government undergo tests carried out using machines, very restricted and controlled by the Federal Administration, which can give the test results between 5 and 15 minutes.

This is not Trump’s first offer to deliver one of these machines, because he made one available to Congress after two-chamber physician Brian Monahan will regret that there is no ability to check whether all the senators and congressmen are infected.

However, in a joint statement, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch MacConnell, rejected the offer, considering this technology would be more useful to workers. toilets and others directly exposed to the virus.