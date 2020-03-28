President Donald Trump does not rule out quarantining New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, states most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

EFE –

The president of United States, Donald trump, did not rule out this Saturday imposing a quarantine in the states of NY, New Jersey Y Connecticut, where the cases of COVID-19.

“We would like to see a quarantine in NY because it is a hot spot –NY, New Jersey and maybe one or two other places, some parts of Connecticut. I’m thinking about it now. We may not, but there is a chance that at some point today we will impose forty, “said the president, before leaving for Norfolk, Virginia.

The president indicated that the quarantine it would be for a short time, possibly two weeks.

Trump headed to Norfolk today where he plans to witness the departure of the hospital ship USNS Comfort, which will travel to NY to provide material to health centers.

This Friday, the USA, which has the highest number of infections worldwide, crossed the barrier of 100,000 cases detected.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, USA. it has 105,573 cases; followed by Italy, with 86,498; and China, with 81,999.

According to the statistics from that source, NY It is the state with the most cases with 46,108; followed by New Jersey, with 8,825; and California, with 4,886.

This week the federal government has already asked people to leave NY who voluntarily submit to a quarantine 14 days to try to avoid contagion elsewhere in the US

For its part, the state of Rhode Island, in the northeastern United States, will try to identify in its territory all the people arriving from NY to force them to do a quarantine two weeks due to the strong outbreak of coronavirus that occurs in the Big Apple.