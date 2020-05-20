Latin Press

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 19, 2020, p. 8

Havana. The Recordings and Musical Editions Company (Egrem) shares in its channels on various social networks a video that exposes in music and with typical Cuban humor the current situation caused by Covid-19.

The native humorist and singer-songwriter Alejandro García Virulo composed and interpreted the song Dale candela, together with the Ignacio Piñeiro National Septet.

With this guaracha Virulo winks in a very Cuban humor at the current situation of an unexpected pandemic that fractured all kinds of forecasts. The song begins by talking about the bat as a cultural icon, as the Romanians associated it with the famous vampire Dracula and the Americans merged it with Batman.

The prominent Cuban cartoonist, illustrator, screenwriter, and filmmaker Juan Padrón made a feature film about vampire gangs who travel to Havana to seize a formula that allows them to resist the sun: the vampisol.

Playing with the popular belief – although scientifically it is not demonstrated – that the virus arose from someone who tried to cook a bat, Virulo – with characteristic Creole humor – proposes to give it a candle so that it dies.

In addition, he assures that President Donald Trump, who has tightened the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, is much more dangerous than a braised bat.

With that disinfectant / What he wants to give his people / Why he doesn’t inject himself / With chlorine and detergent, the humorist alleges.

Also, he praises the work of Cuban health professionals and social workers who help older people so that they do not have to go out.

Hey buddy / Don’t be a farruco / Stay home / And put on the nasobuco, with this invitation the theme concludes.

.