Trump mobilizes the National Guard for coronavirus

The elements of the National Guard will go to New York, California and Washington, three of the states most affected by Covid-19.

Madrid / Europa Press.- The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the mobilization of the National Guard to collaborate in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus in three of the most affected states: New York, Washington and California.

“The federal government will finance 100 percent of the deployment of National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus. Governors will continue to command, “said Trump in a speech from the White House.

Thus, explained the President of the United States, the federal government will be the “Endorsement” of state leaders and stressed the importance of governors continuing to maintain their authority.

“We are going to follow them and we hope they can fulfill the mission. I think they will. I spoke with the three governors today, a while ago, and they are very happy with what we are doing, “he said, according to the American channel CNN.

The measure also includes sending four large mobile hospitals with a thousand beds to New York, eight large 2,000-bed mobile hospitals for California and three small 1,000-bed mobile hospitals for Washington, Trump said.

There will also be two naval hospitals, one on the west coast and one on the west coast, to be activated. In addition it will be sent to ‘USS Mercy’ to Los Angeles and not Washington.

The latest balance sheet compiled by CNN points to 32,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 400 deaths.

Trump approved catastrophe declarations for New York and Washington, and California’s will follow soon.

