In the last hours the presence of the US military is increasing exponentially in the different North American states. Active duty troops have been activated and are already reaching the same number of members of the National Guard activated as active duty troops in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan together

Currently, more than 17,000 members of the National Guard are prepared to support local law enforcement.

Adding the 45,000 National Guard members working for the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting number of activated National Guard soldiers and Airmen stands at 66,700.

Trump: riots, lawlessness, and anti-fascist terrorists

President Donald Trump has pointed out in this regard that “we are first putting an end to riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country ”, adding that it strongly recommends that the governors deploy the National Guard to“ dominate its streets ”. He has even gone so far as to tell them that if they don’t take to the streets and use force to confront protesters, “they will look like fools.”

He said this in his speech on Monday, where he also claimed to be “the president of order and law.” You can read the full speech here.

He said this after setting fire to social media and public opinion after posting in a tweet that the anti-fascist organization would be included in the list of terrorist organizations.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

There are those who might think that the president’s statement was nothing more than a provocation, so typical of him -on the other hand-, and that such a threat would have no path. But it turns out that this may not be the case.

The White House addresses Trump’s commitment to designate Antifa as a terrorist group

According to legislative analysts, no current statute gives the United States the authority to declare terrorist organizations a movement like the Anti-fascist.

Because the anti-fascists are not an organization, but it is a movement, an ideology, absolutely decentralized. That, in addition, there may be violent people who are anti-fascists, but the anti-fascist is not by definition something linked to violence, as a terrorist organization is. In fact, it is its essence.

Regarding what is happening in the North American streets, the attorney general Willian Barr has already announced that the altercations produced will be judged as “domestic terrorism”.

Exactly the same thing that Trump said, when he stated: “these are acts of domestic terror. They are not acts of peaceful protest. ”

Troubling for all Americans

Before the provocations of Trump towards the governors, one of them, Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat and Governor of Michigan, has replied to the President.

Specifically, he has dedicated these words to him: “” The President repeatedly and brutally attacked the governors, who are doing everything possible to maintain peace while fighting a unique global pandemic in a generation, “he said. Whitmer it’s a statement. “The president’s dangerous remarks should be very concerning to all Americans, as they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division.”

Tear gas before the presidential speech

Peaceful protesters who stood by the White House, in Washington before Donald trump gave his speech in the Rose garden and declaring the mobilization of the US army, they have been attacked by the police. Minutes before the speech, tear gas and rubber ball fire were fired at the protesters.

Military vehicles around the White House

In the vicinity of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue Military vehicles have been seen.

Officials defense of United States have pointed out that all the forces of the National Guard in Washington (1,200) have been mobilized. In addition, five states would have sent an additional 600 to 800 troops from the National Guard that could come at dusk. It has also been claimed that some of the troops are armed with “lethal weapons”.

Activate the Insurrection Act of 1807

Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Law, a federal law of 1807 that it would allow him to deploy US troops on active duty to respond to protests in the cities.

The last time this law was invoked was in 1992 to stop the riots in Rodney King in Los Angeles.

Congress amended the law after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 to clarify its use during natural disasters, but abandoned some of those changes a year later after objections from state governors that they did not want to give up their authority.

The autopsy claims it was a homicide.

The escalation of tension in the streets occurs while the result of the autopsy performed at George Floyd.

The report was precisely produced when the family made public the results of a private autopsy that determined suffocation as the cause of death.

But determining the cause of death has also been part of the cause of social tensions. And is that, the preliminary report of Hennepin County caused a widespread wave throughout the country of outrage. The preliminary report said no physical findings had been found to support a diagnosis of suffocation or traumatic strangulation. And he intended to attribute the cause of death to the compendium that could have been produced by police action, Floyd’s previous illnesses and the consumption of some substance.

Say this when there was a recording where you can see, without any doubt, that the neck of Floyd he is crushed by the agent’s knee until, after desperately asking to be allowed to breathe, the victim stops moving and is lying on the ground, it is almost a provocation.

It was for this reason that the family requested a private autopsy. It has been made by Michael Baden and by Allecia Wilson. Precisely Baden has been the coroner of the city of NY. In his report, he states that “what we found – at the autopsy – is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health problem that can cause or contribute to death in this case. ”

