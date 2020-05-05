The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that Mexico is having “big problems” with the coronavirus, so he presumed that in his Administration the border is “very narrow” and the wall is being built quickly. Read: Analysts expect 7.1% drop in Mexican GDP this year

“Unfortunately, Mexico is experiencing major CoronaVirus problems, and now California, understand this, does not want people to come across the southern border. A classic! They are very lucky that I am their President. The border is very narrow and the wall is being built quickly! “he wrote on his Twitter account.

May 4, 2020

Trump assures that reopening is possible

Facing a devastated economy in the middle of the electoral year, President Donald Trump insists that it is possible to reopen businesses and at the same time protect the health of citizens in the midst of the threat of the coronavirus.

When asked by the public on Sunday night in a virtual conference from the Lincoln Memorial, the president acknowledged that there are valid fears on both sides of the argument: those who fear a resurgence of the disease and those who fear economic ruin. if businesses don’t reopen.

Trump increased his estimate of the number of deaths the coronavirus would cause in the country, saying it could reach 100,000, although he recently estimated it would be around 60,000. The pandemic has caused 67,000 deaths in the United States so far.

Look, we are going to lose between 75,000, 80,000 or 100,000 people, “said Trump. “That’s terrible. We shouldn’t have lost a single person. This should have stopped in China. “

But at the same time he spoke urgently when calling for a reopening of the economy.

“We have to reopen the economy with health, but as quickly as possible,” said the president.

After spending more than a month locked in the White House, Trump spent the weekend at Camp David and on Sunday night he held the virtual forum organized by the Fox News Channel.

Admiring the gargantuan Lincoln statue behind him, Trump commented, “We have never had such a beautiful setting like this.”

Amid Republican nervousness over the possibility of his not being reelected in November, Trump clung to his message of optimism and the national potential to resurface from this crisis.

“Everything is working well,” said the governor. “It is terrible to go through this, but the measures are working,” he added.

Many experts believe that the United States will not be able to fully revive its commercial activity until a vaccine is developed. Trump predicted that there may be one before the end of this year.

American experts estimate that it will take 12-18 months before a reliable vaccine emerges. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, declared in late April that, if a vaccine is developed, it is conceivable that it would be distributed in January of next year.

