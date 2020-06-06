Trump mentions victim of racism in celebrating economic improvement of his government

▲ At yesterday’s march in Brooklyn, protesters carried signs named after Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency technician, who was killed inside her department of eight shots fired by Louisville police during a failed drug raid. last March Photo Afp

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020

NY. Donald Trump declared that Friday was a great day for George Floyd, the African-American murdered by policemen, as he praised himself for an improvement in economic indicators, while for the eleventh consecutive day the wave of protests against official racist violence and the government of the tycoon continued. , whose response has brought the country to the brink of another constitutional crisis, critics warn, including a growing number of former military chiefs.

In a press conference on improvements in the economy in the Rose Garden, where he did not accept questions, Trump left almost everyone amazed when he declared, looking up at the sky; Hopefully and now George is looking down saying that this is a great thing that is happening to our country. A great day for him, a great day for everyone … a great day in terms of equality, “he said.

Trump argued that no structural changes are required in response to the protests as positive indicators of job recovery are “the best thing that can happen to race relations … because our country is so strong, and that is my plan, we will having the strongest economy in the world… we are almost there ”.

The comments sparked not only stupefaction, but condemnation of opponents of the president. His electoral rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, stated: “George Floyd’s last words: ‘I can’t breathe’ … have been echoed across the country … and I think it is despicable for the President to try to put other words on Floyd’s lips. “

John Kelly, the former general who was Trump’s chief of staff, continued to disagree with the commander-in-chief over the threat of deploying troops to deal with the protests.

For his part, Trump tweeted a letter from his former attorney John Dowd to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to reject the fierce criticism of the former general that rocked the capital, declaring that the false protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful. and they were not real. They are terrorists, they employed hate-filled students to burn and destroy.

The protests, bringing together thousands of people, continued for the eleventh consecutive day in Los Angeles, Louisville, Kentucky, New York, Philadelphia, Washington and dozens of other cities. A New York Times account records protests in hundreds of cities and towns across the country in recent days.

The marches and protests against police violence also generated more incidents of the same type: violence by public security authorities throughout the country, as several protesters reportedly were injured with rubber bullets, shoves, beatings and the shooting down of a 75-year-old pacifist. years, who is now in the hospital.

Observers, protesters and journalists have accumulated hundreds of videos documenting the incidents; Mayors and police chiefs have promised to investigate the complaints and only in extreme cases have they taken disciplinary action.

Among the victims of the repression is a high number of journalists. A project by the Press Freedom Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists is investigating more than 280 violations of press freedom that occurred in just one week in this country – 150 were registered in all of 2019. The investigation indicates that the police are responsible for more than 80 percent of these incidents.

Given this, among the protesters’ demands is to reduce the budget of the police and the country’s penal system. Some point out that there are more funds dedicated to jails and police than to schools and other public services. An analysis by economists Emmanuel Sáez and Gabriel Zucman concludes that today the United States spends more than twice as much on law and order than on social welfare programs, reports the Washington Post.

In New York, it was reported that some activists managed to steal police radios and that they are broadcasting music on official frequencies.

Meanwhile, on 16th Street – one of the central arteries of the capital that leads to the White House – the authorities of the city of Washington painted on the asphalt in yellow letters about 12 meters wide with the legend Black Lives Matter over two blocks. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed that area as Plaza Black Lives Matter, part of the continuation of strained relations between the Trump administration and the city over the deployment of federal forces in the capital; the mayor officially requested the withdrawal of the military presence. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter activists warned that along with this act, real policy changes were needed in the city.

Incidentally, apparently due to pressure from high-ranking military officials, Trump agreed to withdraw troops deployed at various points near the capital in recent days.

But beyond the military, the capital – whose center is a federal district and therefore is under the command of the Trump government – has been occupied by several federal forces, under orders from the White House. Agents deployed to the city include those from the Bureau of Alcohol, Weapons, and Explosives, the DEA, the FBI, the Sheriff’s Service, the Border Patrol, the ICE immigration agency, and the Secret Service.

One of the central stages of the protests is Lafayette Park, just in front of the White House, where Trump ordered the forcible expulsion of protesters so that he could go there to take a picture with a Bible this week. That park, it is worth remembering in the historical context of this fight against official racism, was a slave market. The White House, in fact, was built with slave labor.

New national polls register greater rejection of Trump in the context of the protests. Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Floyd’s death, with only a third of approval, according to an ABC News / Ipsos poll. Another CBS News poll concludes that 58 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of race relations. 67 percent of Americans believe Trump has increased racial tensions, according to a NPR / PBS NewsHour poll.