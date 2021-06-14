Trump looks pale and emaciated in New York amid lawsuits and a few hours from his birthday



Former President Trump revisited New York.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / . / .

This Monday the former president Donald trump He turns 75 and it is not known how he will celebrate, but images taken in New York show him pale and emaciated, amid lawsuits and investigations against him.

Images released by the Daily Mail show the former president near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and his face shows a tired expression.

The former president currently resides at his golf club in New Jersey and it is not clear what caused his new visit to Greater Manzan, where a special grand jury, convened by the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., listen to testimonies and review documentation before a possible accusation against the Republican.

Gaunt and pale Trump appears exhausted as he visits Trump Tower in NYC for first time since allegations emerged that his DoJ ‘spied’ on congressman and even his own White House counsel https://t.co/tYELOsVWDH – More science, less quackery. (@Brasilmagic) June 14, 2021

It is the former president’s third recent trip to New York, after the attorney general Letitia james inform that the civil inquiry into the Trump Organization was now a criminal investigation, in addition to joining efforts with prosecutor Vance Jr.

During the visit at the end of May, the ex-president was accompanied by assistants, who were seen carrying boxes with documents whose content was not specified.

NYPD personnel continue to monitor Trump Tower, while the former president is accompanied by various elements of the Secret Service.

The visit also comes amid controversy over the Trump Administration’s surveillance of journalists from the Washington Post and the New York Times, an issue that could lead him to testify in Congress.