The President of the United States, Donald Trump. (Free Press Photo: .)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is strongly criticized for his low tolerance for questions from journalists.

This time the problem was with a reporter from China, with whom she argued and later withdrew from the press conference.

It ended abruptly after arguing with journalists Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Those that happened that Jiang asked the president the reason why he put so much emphasis on the number of coronavirus detection tests that had been carried out in the country. “Why does it matter?” He said, adding: “If Americans keep dying every day and we continue to see more cases?”

Then Trump replied: “Lives are being lost in all parts of the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. ” Immediately afterwards he asked another question, but there was a moment of silence among the journalists present at the press conference.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” Asked Jiang, who has been working for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 2 years old. Trump said he would ask “anyone who asks an unpleasant question.”

“It is not an unpleasant question. Why does it matter? ”The reporter insisted, but the president asked for more questions again.

Then he pointed to CNN’s Collins, but then he leaned back and said, “No, it’s okay,” and gestured to reporter Collins as she approached the microphone. “You pointed me out,” she replied, and he replied, “I pointed it out but you didn’t respond.” Collins spoke up again and asked, “May I ask?”

Trump did not wait. He ended the press conference held in the Rose Garden of the White House, turned and left, while accusations of racism against him quickly returned.

The United States reports more than 1 million infected with coronavirus and 83 thousand 249 deaths from the pandemic.