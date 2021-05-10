Trump leaves Florida … now Melania and Barron



The former president is already in New Jersey.

Photo: Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump He was photographed on Sunday boarding the plane that would take him from Florida to New Jersey, where he is expected to spend the summer.

The Republican left his residence in Mar-a-Lago after celebrating Mother’s Day with a brunch with his son Barron and his wife Melania.

The Daily Mail reported that the former president moved his political and fundraising base to his Bedminster golf club, sources cited by the portal indicated.

Previous reports revealed that the former president planned to leave his Florida home to avoid the heat and humidity, but above all to prepare the ground for the season of tax collection events.

Trump is expected to lead the Hamptons several lavish events to obtain resources for your “Save America” movement and the possibility of run for the 2024 election.

“(The move) places the former president close to New York’s financial center and a helicopter ride away from glitzy parties where billionaires rub shoulders during the Hamptons summer season,” the report said.

Starting this week, the golf course in Bedminster becomes the headquarters of former President Trump, who last week he launched his new blog, in order to face the blocking on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook.

The former president has not officially said that he will compete in 2024, but it will all depend on how his movement progresses in 2022, when there are midterm elections and he is expected to support several candidates.

“His advisers say that a decision is unlikely to be made before the political currents have been assessed in the 2022 House and Senate campaigns.”, indicates the report.

The former president left Florida in his private jet, a Cessna registered in the name of a company he owns.

For now, Melania and Barron have stayed in Florida and it is not clear if they will catch up with the former president, something that will also depend on the school hours of Trump’s youngest son.

However, the report itself cites a source that the former president’s wife and son are supposed to follow him soon.

“The main house will close until the fall and the Trumps will leave to spend the summer at their club in Bedminster.”the source said.

Several guests, advisers to the former president and some possible donors attended the celebration of Mother’s Day in Mar-a-Lago, it was added.