Trump leads class action lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter by accusing censorship and “blacklists”

The ex-president Donald trump He announced a class action lawsuit against internet giants Facebook, Google and Twitter, whom he accused of censoring and silencing some voices, including his own.

“We demand the end of the shady prohibition, the end of the silencing and the end of the blacklists, the exile and the cancellation that you know so well,” the former president said at a press conference in New Jersey.

The president said that “punitive punishments” will be imposed on the giants of social networks, from where he was expelled after the violent events of January 6 that led to the invasion of the Capitol.

“We are asking the court to impose corrections that affect these social media giantsTrump said in Bedminster, New Jersey. “We are going to hold big technologies responsible.”