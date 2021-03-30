Trump launches website where he boasts his achievements and those of Melania



The ex-president’s website boasts images of his presidency.

Photo: Capture of 45office.com / Courtesy

The ex-president Donald trump He launched a new website highlighting images and actions from his time in the White House and will publish his official statements.

“Donald J. Trump launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroned political dynasties, defeated the Washington establishment and became the first true outsider elected as president”, says part of the biography displayed on the site.

The page boasts economic achievements and political advancement, but does not talk about how racial differences, migratory problems – beyond the persecution or spread of fear – or the economic crises due to the failed strategy against COVID-19.

“America’s forgotten men and women were no longer forgotten, because we finally had a president who put America first,” the profile boasts.

The achievements of the first lady are also highlighted, although historians have noted that Melania Trump has left a little memorable legacy.

“In assuming the role of First Lady, Ms. Trump focused her time on the various issues affecting children across the country.”, It is presumed.

It is claimed that the campaign “Be Best” (“Be Better”) It was one of his great achievements, although it failed to stand out amid the harassment on social networks of the former president towards his opponents and critics.

Page 45office.com links to another site, donaljtrump.com, which is more focused on fundraising.