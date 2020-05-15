WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday revealed details of his plan to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, and officially named the people who will carry out this initiative.

Trump named Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive, in command of “Operation Speed ​​Warp,” who will be supported by Army General Gustave Perna, who heads the US Army’s War Materials Command.

“It will be an operation of a size never seen before since World War II,” said the president.

Trump revealed that they currently have 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines, of which doses will begin to be developed to test their effectiveness in the coming months.

The president said the vaccine would be “affordable” but did not specify what it would cost.

Trump and White House advisers hope to produce coronavirus vaccines faster than many scientists consider realistic. The government aims to have 300 million doses to distribute to Americans by the end of the year, believing that a reliable vaccine is the only way to achieve an economic recovery.

“We would like to have it by the end of the year, maybe sooner,” Trump said.

While Slaoui, with experience in the British multinational GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), will be in charge of the development and production of the vaccine, a military body under General Perna will be in charge of distributing the drug, according to the president.

“The federal government is giving unprecedented funds and resources to accelerate the development of a vaccine,” said Trump.

Operation Speed ​​Warp is largely independent of the White House task force to deal with the coronavirus, which is also modifying its strategy to focus on developing a vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading government expert on infectious diseases, said Tuesday that there will be no vaccine available by the time the next school year begins.

“The idea of ​​having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall period would be something that would still be a little too far,” he said, “even at the maximum speed at which we are advancing.”

Both Fauci and Slaoui, the leader of this new federal government initiative, have said they will have a vaccine ready in 12 to 18 months, at best.

