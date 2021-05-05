Trump launches new ‘communications’ platform

05/05/2021 at 10:04 CEST

SPORT.es

Donald Trump has launched a new “communications” website, which says it will post content “straight from the desk” of the former US president. Trump was canceled by Twitter and suspended by Facebook and YouTube after the Capitol riots in January.

Since then, the former president has been publishing statements by press release, which will now host the new website. Users will be able to like posts and also share them on Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The move comes a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board makes a decision on whether to permanently ban Trump. Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, had previously said that a new social media platform would be launched. “This new platform is going to be great,” he said in March.

YouTube has said they will reactivate Trump’s account when the threat of “real-world violence” is reduced. Twitter, where Trump had 88 million followers, permanently canceled it.