Trump launches his own blog in response to being banned on social media

05/05/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

Each politician manages the end of their political careers differently. Some are unable to overcome it, as is the case with Donald trump. Generally, the former presidents of both the United States and our country are dedicated to touring, giving talks, conferences and other types of university events or philanthropic work.

However, the forty-fifth president of the United States he is still focused on being the center of public opinion. Now his goal is to express his toxic political opinions sanctioned by the conduct policy of the social networks of which the president was expelled.

The page will allow Trump to post comments, images and videos. That is, it will be a classic blog, something considered a bit old-fashioned and will not have the impact you would expect.

For a few weeks it has been strongly rumored that Donald Trump intended to create your own social network, something that was seen with considerable interest on the part of the right-wing sector of the population. However, It seems that this is going to be in an attempt.