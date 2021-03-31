Trump Launches His New Website To Preserve His “Magnificent Legacy” And As A Platform For His Followers

Former US President Donald Trump launched this Tuesday your own website to “preserve the magnificent legacy” of his administration and advance the “America First” agenda, without mentioning the issues that marred his presidency.

Not having been the first president subjected to two political trials (impeachment) in Congress, although in both he was acquitted with the votes of the Republicans, nor the assault on Congress by his followers whom he had previously harangued to fight against the “fraud” of which he claimed to have been a victim in the November 2020 elections, they have a place on a website made to the greater glory of the 45th president of the United States.

45office.com, which is intended as a platform so that the followers of the former Republican president can stay in touch Given the closure of Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for inciting violence, it is a eulogy for his presidency, which as such omits anything that dulls him and extols his figure and actions to the maximum.

“Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek build a truly great future “, points out 45office.com on its opening page.

A photograph taken on the day he assumed the presidency, in January 2017, in which Trump is seen dancing with his wife, Melania, in the White House, is the first image in a series of snapshots of various moments of his mandate that one is when entering the website of the now former president and resident in Palm Beach (Florida).

Donald Trump’s website SCREEN SHOT

“Through this office, President Trump will continue to be a tireless defender of the working men and women of our great country, and of their right to live with security, dignity, prosperity and peace, “he adds as a business card.

“The most extraordinary political movement in History”

45office.com presents Trump as the architect of the “most extraordinary political movement in history”, the man who defeated the “apparatus (establishment) of Washington and the first true outsider to reach the White House.

He is also the man who reached “the minds and hearts” of Americans, the one who put in check all power structures and it ended the oblivion in which traditional politicians had American citizens.

The accent is on their economic achievements, in how the middle class saw their incomes rise “five times more than in the previous administration” and in the reduction of unemployment “to the lowest level in half a century”, including Hispanics, African Americans and Asians.

Immigrants

Immigration policy is another Trump “strong suit” that the web highlights.

“By understanding that border security is a national security issue, President Trump achieved the safest border in United States history and signed a series of landmark agreements with our partners in the Western Hemisphere to stop smuggling, trafficking and illegal migration. “

Among other merits attributed by this website is having restored the principle that newcomers to the country should be economically self-sufficient and having ended with “systemic asylum fraud” and reduced “refugee admissions to sustainable levels”.

“No president has done more to build an immigration system that promotes the safety, dignity, security and prosperity of the American people, “says the website, following in the footsteps of a Trump who from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach has not stopped accuse President Joe Biden of creating a “disaster” on the Mexican border by dismantling his policies.

A savior in the pandemic

The new website also gives Trump the credit for having “saved” an uncountable number of lives at the beginning of the pandemic with the closing of the US borders for Chinese and Europeans, the resupply of medical supplies that were “exhausted” and the tests of covid-19 and massive vaccinations.

The United States is almost since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 the country with more cases of covid-19 (30.3 million) and more deaths (more than 550,000) for the disease.

The website also praises Trump’s foreign policy for having put the United States first against China and other countries and have achieved Middle East peace agreement.

“Fighting the virus or foreign terrorists, creating jobs, securing America’s borders, unleashing America’s energy, revitalizing patriotism, or restoring the American spirit, President Trump never wavered in defending our values, our families, our traditions, and our freedom. ” points out 45office.com.