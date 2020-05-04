Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo/Donald Trump.

Washington, United States . .- The President of the United States, Donald Trump, defended his actions against the coronavirus on Twitter and attacked the media, after the controversy triggered by his statements in which he said that COVID-19 could be treated by injecting disinfectant.

“People who know me and know the history of our country say that I am the most hard-working president in history. I don’t know, but I’m a hard worker and I’ve probably done more in these three and a half years than any other president in history. The Fake News (in reference to the media) hate it! “Said the president.

He added that he works from early morning until late at night: “I have not left the White House in many months (except for the launch of the hospital ship Comfort) to take over Trade Agreements, Military Reconstruction etc.”

In another thread of tweets, the US president lashed out at “all reporters” who have received “Nobel Prizes,” in an apparent confusion of these awards, whose name was misspelled by Noble instead of Nobel, with the Pulitzers, for his work on Russia, alluding to the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and whom he asked to return their prizes and leave the “real journalists” to work

“And then I read a bogus New York Times story about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third-class reporter who knows nothing about me,” he said. I usually stay in the Oval Office until late at night, and I read and see that I eat a Coca Cola Light hamburger in my room. People always amaze me. Anything to despise.

Trump was referring to an article published on Thursday by the New York newspaper, which quotes a dozen officials and advisers close to the president, describing his habits during the confinement of the coronavirus in the White House and how he is frustrated because he did not It is reflected as you would like in the media.

Trump published these messages during a weekend in which he has not held any press conference on COVID-19, despite the fact that he had given some on Sundays in previous ones, and after he hinted that he was going to cancel them after the disinfectants controversy .

On Thursday Trump caused a great controversy after proposing in one of those appearances, which have been until now daily during the week, that the possibility of treating the disease by “injecting disinfectant” into the human body be investigated, although a day later he alleged that he had made those statements “sarcastically.” EFE