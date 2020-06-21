United States President Donald Trump defended his leadership at the head of the White House this Saturday at his first campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, against “extremism, destruction and violence from the radical left.”

Trump has praised the work of his Administration since it has achieved “incredible success in the reconstruction of the United States” and has addressed those attending the rally who he has described as “warriors”, according to CNN.

Despite criticism of the organization of the event due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has appeared on stage without a mask and has defended that the Republican Party he leads is “the party of freedom, equality and Justice for all”. “We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and of law and order,” he said.

The president has alluded to the protests that have originated in different cities in the United States after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a policeman. «You see those thugs … people call them protesters. Americans have seen extreme left radicals burn buildings, loot businesses, destroy private property and injure hundreds of police officers, “added Trump.

In addition, he has proposed to penalize the burning of United States flags. “We should legislate so that if you burn a flag of the United States, you go to jail for a year,” he said.

On the other hand, Trump has spoken about the coronavirus and has assured that the COVID-19 tests are “a double-edged sword” by increasing cases in the country. In addition, he pointed out that they have carried out tests on 25 million people.

«This is the bad part… when you test so many people, you will find more cases. So I told my people to please delay the tests, “said the president, statements that have been subsequently criticized and that a senior administration official has said he was” obviously joking. “

In addition, he has assured that COVID-19 has more names than any other disease and has used the expression «Kung Flu» to refer to it, a derogatory term that the US media has related to China and the origin of the pandemic.

As reported by CNN and despite the fact that the campaign of the American president expected the participation of more than a million people in the rally, finally the event did not have as much participation.

The campaign for the reelection of President Donald Trump confirmed that six of the workers involved in the political event tested positive for coronavirus. “No positive worker for COVID-19 or anyone who has been in contact today will be on the spot or close to the assistants and elected officials,” said the Trump campaign.

The event has been held despite the coronavirus epidemic and that Oklahoma has recently reported a record of daily infections.

The rally was originally planned for Friday but was finally postponed to this Saturday so as not to exacerbate the tension as it coincides with the day of commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, the ‘Juneteenth’, amid the biggest protests against racism that have been remembered for decades in the country.