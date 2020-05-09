US President Donald Trump said this Friday that if he ever decides to intervene in Venezuela, it would be with a military “invasion”, denying again any involvement in the attempted attack with the participation of former US military against the Government by Nicolás Maduro.

“If we ever did something with Venezuela it would not be that way. It would be slightly different. It would be called an invasion, ”Trump said during a morning interview with Fox News television.

“If I wanted to enter Venezuela I would not keep it a secret, and I would not send a small group, we would talk about an Army,” he stressed.

Trump described as “a group that acted alone” the group made up of two Americans and “many Venezuelans” who between Sunday and Monday staged two attempts to penetrate from the sea in the states of Aragua and La Guaira, near Caracas, in which eight people died and another 18 were arrested.

“(The group) was not led by General George Washington,” Trump sneered. “The government has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

According to the evidence released by the Venezuelan government, among those arrested are two US citizens, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, both former military members and who had an ID from the military contractor Silvercorp, whose founder, also American Jordan Goudreau, recognized in a video last Sunday from the US his involvement with the failed operation.

This Wednesday, the Venezuelan political strategist Juan José Rendón, head of the Strategy Committee of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, admitted having signed a contract with Goudreau, who is also an ex-military man and is of Canadian origin, to whom he paid $ 50,000 to plan an attack ending with the arrest of several government officials.

That revelation caused Democratic Senators Chris Murphy, Tim Kaine and Tom Udall to send a letter to the Trump Executive on Thursday, considering that “either the US Government or the was not aware of these planned operations, or was aware and allowed them to proceed, “and” both possibilities are problematic. “

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he will use “all the tools” at his disposal to repatriate the two Americans detained in Venezuela for their alleged involvement in the attacks.

The denunciations of the plan against Maduro have once again strained relations between Venezuela and the US, broken since January of last year.

However, in recent days the State Department has announced its intention to reopen its embassy in Caracas and this Wednesday the Trump government surprisingly announced the appointment of James Broward Story as its “extraordinary and plenipotentiary” ambassador in Venezuela.

If confirmed by the Senate, and although it is not clear that he could move to Caracas with Maduro in power, Story would be the first representative of that rank after in 2010 the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) expelled the then Washington envoy Patrick Duddy.

.