Trump is sued by Capitol cops for inciting mob

(Bloomberg) – Two U.S. Capitol Police veterans who were on duty during the January 6 riots have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting a violent crowd that injured dozens of officers.

The complaint filed Tuesday follows previous lawsuits by two Democratic members of Congress who also blamed Trump for stoking the insurrection in a months-long effort to reverse his electoral defeat against Joe Biden.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby claim that the protesters attacked them with chemical sprays, such as pepper spray and tear gas, which burned their eyes, throat and skin. Not only were officers physically injured, but Blassingame is also dealing with depression since the riot, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Washington.

Blassingame “is tormented by the memory of being attacked and by the sensory impacts: the images, sounds, smells and even the flavors of the attack remain on the surface,” according to the complaint. “He experiences the guilt of not being able to help his colleagues who were simultaneously attacked; and to survive when other colleagues did not ”.

Officers seek unspecified monetary damages for claims that include assault and battery, and directing and inflicting emotional distress.

The case is Blassingame v. Trump, 21-cv-00858, United States District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

Original Note: Trump Sued by 2 Capitol Police Officers for Inciting ‘Wild’ Riot

