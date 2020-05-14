After the approval of “trillions of dollars” to restart the economy, Trump is “open” to a new stimulus plan

The president of United States, Donald trump, is “open” to the approval of a new set of measures of economic stimulus to combat the crisis of COVID-19, but rejects the plan presented by the Democrats, which includes aid to the undocumented migrants.

“The president has said he is taking his time and is reflecting on this,” Trump’s spokeswoman told reporters today, Kayleigh McEnany, at the White House.

According to the spokeswoman, after the approval of “trillions of dollars” to restart the economy, Trump It’s open” to a new stimulus plan, but rejects the one presented by the leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

We certainly do not support the Pelosi bill, full of Democratic ideas such as giving direct US dollar payments to illegal migrants, “said the spokeswoman, who called the opposition proposal” unacceptable. “

To alleviate the economic damage caused by the closure of businesses and confinement measures decreed to contain the spread of the virus, Congress has approved several fiscal stimulus worth nearly $ 3 trillion.

Besides, the Federal Reserve It has resorted to massive injections of liquidity into the financial markets, debt purchases, and has lowered interest rates to practically 0 percent to boost the economy.

Democrats from the Low camera They have proposed a new stimulus plan valued at another $ 3 trillion, the largest in history, and which includes sending Americans a second round of stimulus checks, more generous than the previous one, and in some cases amounting to $ 6,000 per family.

The proposal includes as beneficiaries workers who file their taxes with a Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and not with the Social Security number, which, as Republicans have denounced, would allow the checks to benefit undocumented immigrants.

The leaders of the republican majority of the SenateHowever, they have already warned that the Democratic initiative is dead from the start, and consider that another round of emergency funds is not yet needed as the states begin to resume their activity.

McEnany said that as something that Trump “would like to see” in the new legal initiative, a relief in payroll taxes, which are paid by both workers and companies.

“Not a condition, but certainly something you would like to see,” added the spokeswoman, who said that Trump “wants this country to reopen” and people “want to go back to work.”

The United States reached the figure of 1 million 389 thousand 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 thousand 059 deaths, according to the independent count from John Hopkins University.

With information from EFE