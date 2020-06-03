15 minutes. Protests over police brutality against African Americans continued and even intensified on Tuesday in some capitals of the United States (USA). However, more peacefully than in previous days and focused on President Donald Trump.

Despite isolated incidents, the scenes that dominated on Tuesday were of protesters marching with their hands up and chanting slogans remembering the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police last week, or kneeling in front of the police forces.

All this before beginning the curfew that governs some 40 cities in the country, which thousands of people challenged. However, except for some altercations, the scenes of violence and looting that dominated the last days were not recorded.

In Portland, Oregon, dozens of people protested lying on the floor with their hands behind their backs, as Floyd was before he died when the white policeman put pressure on his neck with the knee when stopping him. In New York, many of the protesters knelt before officers.

Claims against Trump

But in many cities, the protest now included President Trump, after he called on governors harshly against protesters on Monday. Too threatened to use the Army against them and ordered a protest to be dispersed in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House, to appear, bible in hand, before an emblematic Baptist church in a show of force.

“You are not ashamed, in the White House there is a racist.” In this way, the protesters chanted next to that place on Tuesday, in front of a fence of two and a half meters now installed to prevent access to the park located in front of the presidential residence.

Trump’s move to leave the White House, tour the park that protesters occupied in recent days, and pose before photographers with the church behind, was seen as a demonstration that he controls the situation and a nod to his voters.

Above all, after unconfirmed reports emerged a day earlier that on Friday, when protests raged in the capital, he took refuge in the White House bunker.

The action it seemed to baffle even members of the Administration itself. Defense Secretary Mark Esper admitted to NBC television on Tuesday that when asked to go in the President’s entourage, he did not know where they were going.

“I thought we were going to do two things: see some damage (caused by the protesters) and talk to the troops,” said Esper.

Elections on the horizon

But the general criticism of Trump is that it seems that the horizon of the elections guides all his actions without paying attention to the underlying problem. I mean, the impunity and the police culture of violence and lack of respect for life, which is what mobilizes the protests.

“It is time to heal wounds and unity. And the best way to protect civil rights is to prevent the escalation of violence.” This was stated in a statement by the Governor of Colorado, Jarred Polis; and Denver Mayor Michael Hanckok, both Democrats, on Trump’s threat to mobilize the Army.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who marched with protesters in his city, also responded Tuesday to Trump that “if it’s not going to be constructive, please shut up.”

Troops near Washington

In a statement, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, reported that 1,600 active duty servicemen mobilized to barracks from the Washington area from Fort Bragg (North Carolina) and Fort Drum (New York), to assist civil authorities if the riots so require.

The adoption of a measure as extraordinary as the mobilization of the Army for a matter of public order is also seen as an attempt to cement his image as “president of law and order”, as he himself described on Monday.

“President Trump’s decision to invoke the Insurrection Law (to mobilize the Army), and his incendiary rhetoric, demonstrate that he cannot guide us through these tumultuous times and unite the country. “This was stated in a statement by Democratic Congressman Adam Smith, who chairs the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives.

Also the virtual Democratic candidate to face him in the November elections, Joe Biden, criticized Trump for being “using the US Army against the American people.”

“He fired tear gas at peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets for a photo. For our children, For the soul of our country, we must defeat it“Biden said in a tweet.

