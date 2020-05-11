It is not new that Donald trump, President of the United States, does not trust the technology that comes from abroad, he prefers that these components and devices be manufactured in his country. According to a report, his Administration would be taking the next step and negotiating with different processor manufacturers to install production plants in their territory.

The company that seems most interested in the White House offer is Intel. Your CEO, Bob swan He wrote in March a letter to the Defense Department expressing his willingness to build a chip factory in association with the Pentagon: “This is more important than ever, given the uncertainty created by the current geopolitical environment,” Swan explains in his letter, as indicated by ..

Since Donald Trump became president of the United States, the rivalry between this country and China and other countries has increased. A bad international relationship that has worsened with the coronavirus crisisThe United States blames China for having spread this pandemic. Hence, the American country does not want to depend technologically on the Asian power, nor on other countries where production is now higher.

The split between Google and Huawei is the last step in a trade war that has flared since Donald Trump’s presidency. In the electoral campaign, he already set the objective of limiting the business of large Chinese companies in his country. We explain the measures it has taken in recent years.

The investment that has been made for years to create that manufacturing network by China, South Korea, and other countries on the continent cannot be reversed overnight, so these conversations, which are outlined in an article. From The Wall Street Journal, between the US Administration and technology companies would be a first step on a very long road.

The Wall Street Journal report suggests that the talks have gotten more serious lately and that TSMC, the company in charge of manufacturing Apple’s processors, is talking to both the apple giant and the government to manufacture on American soil. From TSMC have not wanted to make statements about it yet, unlike Intel, which, as we have seen, is highly in favor of this collaboration.

In addition to creating jobs that would boost the creation of more factories in this country, the Administration defends the measure by security reasons and his successive accusations of espionage towards China through technology. However, the manufacture of chips in America would be more expensive than in Asia and could force the price of Apple mobiles, among others, to increase.