Trump is furious with his former prosecutor William Barr after acknowledging that claims of voter fraud were a “shit”



Former Attorney General William Barr and former President Donald Trump.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

The former attorney general William Barr described as “shit” the false claims of electoral fraud of the former president Donald trump, which unleashed the ex-president, who called the ex-official “a total disappointment.”

“Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word“Trump said in a statement the president. “Besides which, Barr, who was attorney general shouldn’t be talking about the president … Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told the people at the Justice Department not to investigate the election.

Even Trump accused Barr of having done the same with the investigation against him for the intervention of Russia in the 2016 elections.

Barr’s description of the alleged fraud is revealed in the book Betrayal (Betrayal), by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. The volume will be released in November, but The Atlantic published a teaser showing how former Attorney General Barr distanced himself from the former president.

“My attitude was: it was time to postpone or shut up,” Barr told Karl in an interview. That in reference to the lack of evidence on electoral fraud, an issue on which the former president pressed to open investigations.

Barr had already stated that there was insufficient evidence of possible electoral fraud, before resigning from his post, before the end of the Trump administration.

“If there was evidence of fraud, he had no reason to suppress it. But my suspicion from the beginning was that there was nothing there. Everything was shitBarr added. “From the beginning we realized that it was silly.”

The former prosecutor said that when he was in office, the investigators in his charge were unable to obtain evidence, such as that allegedly the defense team of the former president, which was led by Rudy Giuliani, who recently had his lawyer’s license suspended in New York for perjury regarding that matter.

“It is a counting machine, and they keep everything that was counted. So reconcile the two. No discrepancies have been reported anywhere and I am not yet aware of any discrepancies, ”Barr said.

The behind-the-scenes scenario about the hints of fraud was beginning to affect the Republican Party, so the then Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), would have asked Barr to publicly dismiss the allegations.

When Trump confronted Barr, Barr told him that he had denied the fraud, “because it is true” that it did not exist. To which the former president replied: “You must hate Trump.”