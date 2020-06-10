Governor Andrew Cuomo was among the first to respond to President Donald Trump after raising what he deemed to be an ‘unsubstantiated conspiracy theory’ about the 75-year-old man assaulted by Buffalo Police officers during a day of protests by George Floy’s death.

Trump questioned the injuries sustained by Martin Gugino, the protester assaulted without apparent provocation by officers Aaron Torglaski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, both members of the riot team.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

“There is nothing like that,” said Governor Cuomo with evident anger over Trump’s expressions. “You should apologize for that tweet. How reckless, how cruel, “he added.

“How could you think it was a staging? Did you really believe the blood coming out of your head was a staging? ”Cuomo said during his daily press conference in Valhalla, Westchester County.

The president called Trump’s comments a “reprehensible and silly” conspiracy theory.

Likewise, Senate minority leader Charles Schumer opined on Twitter that President Trump should “go back to hiding in the bunker instead of tweeting about unfounded conspiracies about peaceful protesters and further dividing the United States.”

To Mr. Gugino, we’re praying for a speedy recovery for you and your family. Pres. Trump should go back to hiding in the bunker instead of tweeting baseless conspiracies about peaceful protestors and further dividing America. What are Senate Republicans going to do about this? https://t.co/fjUNpGrEol – Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 9, 2020

“What are Senate Republicans going to do about it?” Schumer added, referring to Trump’s tweet.

But Cuomo and Schumer weren’t the only ones to reply, as former Democratic Vice President and Candidate Joe Biden also contested the tweet saying: “My father used to say that there is no greater sin than abuse of power (…) even if it is a officer wounding a peaceful protester or a president defending him with a conspiracy theory he saw on TV. I am a Catholic, like Martin, and our faith says we cannot accept anyone. ”

My Dad used to say there’s no greater sin than the abuse of power. Whether it’s an officer bloodying a peaceful protester or a President defending him with a conspiracy theory he saw on TV. I’m a Catholic – just like Martin. Our faith says that we can’t accept either. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020

Even from the Republican ranks, observations such as that of Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski emerged, who asked about the tweet: “Why would you want to fan the flames?”; according to what is reported by Politico.

The publication also cites that other leaders of his party have declined to comment on the President’s expressions.

Shortly after Trump’s publication, Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone released a statement rejecting the president’s words.

“Martin has already left the Intensive Care Unit and he really needs to rest. Martin has always been a person who protests peacefully, because he cares about today’s society. He is a western New Yorker who loves his family. No authority has suggested anything different, so we do not understand why the President of the United States makes that dark, dangerous and unreal accusation against him, “added Zarcone.

The two policemen involved in the act, who pleaded not guilty, were released pending a new appearance before the judge on July 20, the District Attorney’s Office reported.

In solidarity with the agents, the 57 members of the riot unit renounced to continue being part of that team, although they keep their jobs as police officers.