15 minutes. President Donald Trump assured on Sunday that he is “convinced” that the United States (USA) will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of this year. He also reviewed the rise in the number of deaths the disease will leave in his country, to a minimum of 80,000.

“We are very convinced that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year.” This was said by Trump during a virtual meeting with voters, broadcast by Fox News.

Until now, US government health experts had claimed that January 2021 it was the earliest date a coronavirus vaccine could be made available. In fact, Trump acknowledged that “doctors would prefer that he not say” anything more optimistic.

“But I will say what I think: I think we are going to have a vaccine sooner rather than later,” he added, without clarifying what makes him think that. He merely cited his conversations with “company bosses” involved in the vaccine’s development.

When asked if he wanted the vaccine before any other country, Trump replied, “I don’t care, I just want to get a vaccine that works. If another country gets it sooner, I’ll take my hat off.”

“We are going much faster than in (the development of) any vaccine in history,” he stressed.

New forecast of deaths

The president raised his prediction of the number of deaths that the coronavirus will leave in the United States. The calculation of 60,000 deaths that he cited on April 20 was obsolete and now exceeds 67,000.

“Before I said it would be 65,000, now I say 80 or 90,000” deaths in total, Trump said. His projection exceeds that updated this week by the University of Washington, of 72,400 deaths.

Likewise, he acknowledged that perhaps 90,000 deaths cannot “be called a success.” However, it argued that it is preferable to the “million or 2 million that would have been” without movement restriction measures.

The president also He rejected press reports that he ignored several warnings from intelligence agencies about the severity of the coronavirus. in January and February.

He said that on Monday the country’s intelligence agencies will publicly support his version that it was not until January 23 when they told him “that a virus would come but that it would not have a real impact.”

“It was a brief conversation, shortly after I closed the country to China and I was the only one in that room who wanted to close it,” said Trump.

He also stated that “Italy was so affected” by the pandemic because many Chinese who wanted to travel to the US went instead “to Europe” after their veto, despite the fact that the Italian government closed air traffic from China 3 days before him, On January 31.

6 months after the elections

His virtual meeting with voters, who sent him videotaped questions, was intended to reinforce the impression that the White House response has been effective, when exactly 6 months remain for the November elections, in which Trump is playing the position.

Sitting in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the center of the American capital, Trump dared to say – in a reference to the media – that he has been “treated worse” than that president killed in 1865.

Trump said he was not concerned that the November elections will become a referendum on his management of the coronavirus crisis. If so, he has done a “great job” captaining “the largest mobilization (of resources) since World War II.”

He predicted that the economy will be recovered for next year, with a third quarter of 2020 “in transition” and a “good” fourth quarter. He also hoped to be able to resume his massive rallies “in the last 2 months” before the November elections.

Trump opined that Americans should be able to return to work soon and that those who are “scared may stay a little longer” at home. “I really think you can go to parks, to beaches.”