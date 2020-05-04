During a virtual meeting with voters, President Donald Trump said he hopes the United States will have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

The president of United States, Donald trump, said this Sunday that he is “convinced” that his country will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of this year, and he revised upwards the number of deaths that the disease will leave in his country, up to a minimum of 80 thousand.

“We are very convinced that we will have a vaccine by the end of this yearTrump said during a virtual meeting with voters broadcast by Fox News.

Until now, health experts at U.S. government they had cited January 2021 as the earliest date a vaccine from the coronavirus, and Trump He acknowledged that “the doctors would prefer that he not say” that he is waiting for her before.

“But I will say what I think: I think we will have a vaccine sooner rather than later, “he added, without clarifying what makes him think that, beyond citing his conversations with” company managers “involved in the development of the vaccine.

Asked if you want to have the vaccine Before any other country, Trump replied: “I don’t care, I just want to get a vaccine that works. If another country gets it sooner, i will take off my hat“

“We go a lot faster than (in the development of) no vaccine in history, “he stressed.

The president also raised his prediction of the number of deaths that the coronavirus in the United States, given that the calculation of 50,000 or 60,000 deaths that he cited on April 20 has already become obsolete and now exceeds 67,000.

“Before I said they would be 65 thousand, now I say 80 or 90 thousand“Total deaths, said Trump, whose projection exceeds the updated this week by the University of Washington, of 72,400 deaths.

Trump recognized that perhaps 90,000 deaths cannot “be called a success“But claimed that it is preferable to”million or two million there would have been”Without movement restriction measures and if it had not vetoed foreign travel from China.

The president also rejected press reports that he ignored several warnings intelligence agencies on the severity of the coronavirus in January and February.

He said that, this Monday, the intelligence agencies of the country will publicly endorse his version that it wasn’t until January 23 when they told him “that a virus would come but that it would not have a real impact”.

“It was a brief conversation, shortly after I closed the country to China and I was the only one in that room that wanted to close it“Trump stressed.

its virtual meeting with votersRecorded from the patriotic setting of the capital’s Lincoln Memorial, it was intended to reinforce the impression that the response of the White House It has been effective and competent, with exactly six months left until the November elections, in which Trump is running for office.

With information from EFE