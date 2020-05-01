U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology laboratory, but declined to describe the evidence, further fueling tensions with Beijing over the origins. disease.

04/30/2020 REUTERS / Carlos Barria

Photo: .

Trump did not spare his words at an event at the White House on Thursday, when asked whether he had access to evidence that gave him “a high degree of confidence” that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Yes, yes, I did,” he said, refusing to specify. “I can’t tell you, I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, supported by the Chinese government, has refuted the claims, and other US officials have minimized the likelihood that they are true. Most experts believe that the virus originated in a wild animal market in Wuhan and passed from animals to humans.

The Republican president has shown increasing frustration with China in recent weeks over the pandemic, which claimed tens of thousands of lives in the United States alone, sparking an economic recession and threatening his chances of re-election to the country’s presidency in November.

Trump said earlier that his government was trying to determine whether the coronavirus had emanated from a Wuhan laboratory after information was circulated in the press that the virus could have been synthesized in a Chinese state laboratory, or escaped from such a facility.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

