Colin Powell, who served as the United States’ top military hierarch and chief diplomat during Republican presidencies, said he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden, accusing President Donald Trump of straying from the US constitution.

“We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution. And the president walked away from it,” Powell said in remarks to the CNN news channel.

In his scathing accusation, Powell dismissed President Trump as a danger to democracy whose lies and insults have affected the image of the United States before the world.

Powell, the former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, was the latest in a series of retired senior military officers to publicly criticize Trump’s handling of the massive anti-racism protests that have plagued the United States since the murder of George Floyd, a black man. unarmed suffocated during his arrest by a white agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Apparently, a turning point was reached last week among retired officers, usually reluctant to comment, when Trump threatened to use active military personnel to quell the protests, sparking a clash with the Pentagon chief.

“We are at a tipping point,” Powell said, criticizing Republican senators for not facing Trump.

“He lies about things. And he gets away with it because people won’t hold him accountable,” he said.

Powell, who also served as secretary of state during the George W. Bush administration (2001-2009), further rebuked Trump for offending “almost everyone in the world.”

“We are against NATO. We are cutting more troops in Germany. We have eliminated our contributions to the World Health Organization. We are not happy with the United Nations,” he said.

And ahead of the November presidential election, Powell made a forceful announcement: He will not vote for Trump, whom he did not support in 2016, either. And he will support Democrat Joe Biden.

“I am very close to Joe Biden on a social and political issue. I worked with him for 35, 40 years. And now he is the candidate, and I will vote for him,” he said.