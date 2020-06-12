Towards the elections: ‘By attending the rally, you and your guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19’

Trump invites to meeting, low account and risk of attendees

Regeneration, June 12, 2020. Trump is resuming his campaign rallies in closed spaces, in social networks they publish a record where it is established that the participants will not be able to sue the campaign Nor to the place if they contract the virus during the event.

“By clicking below to register, you are acknowledging that there is an inherent risk of Covid-19 contagion in any public place where people are present. ”, this statement that appears on the website of President Trump’s campaign.

The above as reported by the New York Times. The rally will take place on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“By attending the rally, you and your guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 …«

«… and agrees not to hold the Donald J. Trump organization responsible for President, Inc., BOK Center, ASM Global, nor to any of its affiliates, directors … »

«…, officers, employees, agents, contractors nor volunteers of any illness or injury ”.

First rally after pandemic

The rally will also be the first since the pandemic “forced almost the entire country to quarantine three months ago”, as announced by a campaign official on Wednesday, NYT said.

– “Polls have shown that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a substantial advantage over Trump,” the newspaper ends.

Avifavir, drug against Covid-19 already distributed in Russian clinics

Avifavir is the first drug approved in the world to treat patients with Covid-19 and has started to be distributed in Russian hospitals for free.

Regeneration, June 12, 2020. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFPI, for its acronym in Russian), reported that the drug Avifavir, has begun to distribute.

This drug is the first specific medication to treat Covid-19. And it has already begun to distribute in clinics in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other regions of the country.

As reported by the Russian authorities, the drug will be distributed in all hospitals in the country, with more than 60,000 doses.

Likewise, they pointed out that if they needed more, their production could reach 2 million a year.

High demand

“We anticipate a high demand for Avifavir in Russia and we also receive requests for Avifavir deliveries from more than ten countries,” said the executive chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kiril Dmítriev.

Likewise, he pointed out that The results of clinical trials seem to show that it is one of the most promising drugs in the world.

The treatment has proven to be highly effective, during the first four days of its use, 65 percent of the 40 patients who took Avifavir were negative for covid-19.

By the tenth day, the number of patients who tested negative increased to 90 percent.

It should be noted thatThe medicine will be free for Russian citizens, thanks to the compulsory health insurance program.

The drug is made in the form of tablets and was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health.