Donald Trump is one of the most famous people in the whole world. His place as President of the United States of America has given him some popularity, but the reality is that from before, he already had an enormous reputation as one of the Entrepreneurs and millionaires best known in different industries, including entertainment.

Trump, like a whole playboy (cof cof, friend of Jeffrey Epstein), appeared in some 90s series like The Nanny, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Sex and the City, or movies like Two Weeks Notice, The Little Rascals, Zoolander, and more, maybe too many cameos.

One of the most popular is the second installment of My poor little angel, and this movie is just the connection of the story that we are going to tell you today. It turns out that the official Twitter Today’s Golfer account, a golfer’s magazine, asked followers to mention any celebrities they would like to play golf with.

A subject called Liam Bennett of Wales in the UK responded by saying that he would like to play golf with Donald Trump because the Lord did very well in My poor little angel 2. We understand sarcasm, but the president of the United States did not… so he was flattered by the mention he wrote directly to Liam Bennett.

“Hi Liam. I saw that you want to play golf with me. The next time I go to England, I will take you and your family to my field at Trump International Scotland. It is the BEST field in the WORLD. ” The president of the world power takes the trouble to invite you to play golf with him in his private field in a country foreign to yours.

But it was not enough for Liam Bennett, who answered in a very honest way to Trump: “Wow, thank you very much for writing to me, but I think you are a despicable human being and if I could play golf with you, I still wouldn’t want to. What do you say about giving up?“

Last act: Donald Trump blocks Liam Bennett.

This whole story was told by Liam on his Twitter account and now it went viral. In this way, a journalist from The Sun, a British media, perhaps sought him out for an interview on this subject. But what did Bennett do? “Sorry, Joe (journalist), it’s not personal, but Your boss is also a despicable person and I have nothing to do with you. #dontbuythesun # jft96“

Rupert Murdoch is the executive director of some international media like The Sun, a national circulation newspaper with conservative overtones that has earned a reputation for spreading fake news. And that’s where Bennett’s contempt comes from.

No ta #dontbuythesun # jft96 pic.twitter.com/tYqRojLtqT – Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) June 11, 2020

However, in his tweet we see that he adds the # jft96, which refers to the 1989 tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium in England where 96 Liverpool fans died. The poor conditions of the stadium and the fact that they let more people pass than they fit, caused them to crush among fans, giving a tragic sum of 96 deceased people, among them children.

The Sun, four days after the tragedy, released an article on its cover titled “The Truth” where it accused Liverpool fans of the incident at a time when the government was already targeting hooligans for acts of violence. Since then, the fans of this soccer team, he doesn’t even mention the newspaper and calls it The Scum.

Wow, that was a wild few minutes where the current President of the USA was following me on Twitter and even sent me a message. Shame it ended so badly 😭 pic.twitter.com/KejDKTleNu – Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) June 11, 2020

By the end of May 2020, the United States remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, registering more than 100,000 deaths related to the spread of the virus in the country. However, Trump, a very active member of Twitter where reveals that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, where he attacks the same social network for trying to stain the upcoming presidential elections, and where he has taken sides in the relationship of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, has not said anything about the seriousness of the matter with the deaths recorded by coronavirus in the United States.

Instead, the president went to play golf.