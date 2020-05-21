The President of the United States, Donald Trump, insists on returning to normality and called for a G7 summit in person, while on the continent the number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to rise, especially in Brazil.

Criticized for his handling of the crisis and for his persistence in reopening his country’s economy months before the presidential elections, Trump suggested on Wednesday that the G7 summit scheduled for June in Camp David, north of Washington, be held in person in instead of by video conference, as scheduled.

“It would be a wonderful symbol for everyone. Normalization!” He tweeted.

Trump’s words provoked cautious reactions from several G7 leaders in which they made their presence contingent on sanitary conditions and the experts’ recommendations.

The optimism of the US president contrasts with the situation in his country, the most affected in the world in the number of infected and deaths.

Johns Hopkins University announced more than 1,500 new deaths in 24 hours Wednesday night, bringing the total to more than 93,400 dead and 1.55 million infected.

After repeatedly exceeding 2,000 deaths a day between early April and May, the United States has not crossed this barrier in ten years.

The pandemic has killed more than 326,000 people worldwide, according to an . count from official sources.

More than one in four deaths has been recorded in the United States.

The number of infected in the world is close to five million, but many experts consider that these figures are lower than the reality.

– Record of daily infections –

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday – after a new record of daily infections with 106,000 new cases – that the pandemic was far from contained.

Brazil is the country where the pandemic is growing fastest, but far-right President Jair Bolsonaro continues to minimize the danger of the virus and criticize confinement measures.

Under pressure from Bolsonaro, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday recommended the use of chloroquine and its derivative, hydroxychloroquine, for mild patients with covid-19.

The use of this antimalarial drug and its derivative is debated because its effectiveness against covid-19 has not been demonstrated. Trump announced Monday that he takes hydroxychloroquine as a precaution.

But in the absence of a vaccine, a ray of hope was opened after researchers demonstrated that monkeys infected with the new coronavirus developed antibodies that allowed them to protect themselves from a new infection.

Peru, the second most affected country in Latin America after Brazil, on Wednesday exceeded 100,000 infected and 3,000 deaths. While in Chile, where 50,000 cases have been exceeded, protests in Santiago have spread to denounce the lack of food.

– “Victory” in China –

Ecuador, one of the most affected countries in Latin America, in particular the port city of Guayaquil, which began its lack of confidence on Wednesday, faces a new problem: two thirds of the inmates of a prison in the center of the country are infected.

In a prison in the Andean municipality of Ambato, “420 people” of the 610 inmates tested positive, two of whom died, an official from the prison administration said on Wednesday.

Bolivian Health Minister Marcelo Navajas, suspected of corruption over the purchase of respirators for covid-19 patients, was detained on Wednesday and later dismissed by interim President Jeanine Áñez.

The country, with strong measures of confinement since March 17, has registered 4,500 cases and 190 deaths, according to official sources.

In contrast to the situation in America, the birthplace of the pandemic, China, is preparing to proclaim its “victory” over the coronavirus during the meeting of the National People’s Congress on Friday.

Europe, although unable to sing victory, comes to life little by little, but with extreme caution and many measures to avoid a second wave of infections.

In Spain, one of the countries hardest hit with almost 28,000 deaths, Barcelona reopened its beaches and parks on Wednesday, including the famous Park Güell.

“Listening to the sound of the waves, taking a walk on the beach, we really wanted to,” said Helena Prades, a 43-year-old Spaniard.

Even so, the Madrid government extended the state of alarm until June 6 and since Thursday made the use of the mask mandatory in public places where it is not possible to maintain the physical safety distance, even on the street.

