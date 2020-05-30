15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, tried to clarify this Friday the message of one of his tweets about the violent protests that have taken place in Minneapolis (Minnesota) over the death of an African American when he was detained by the police.

“These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I will not let this happen. I just spoke with (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulty and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shootings start“Trump had written on the social network Twitter.

That message was interpreted in some sectors as a threat to the participants in the incidents and even Twitter tagged it explaining that it “breached” its rules. “relating to glorifying violence”.

“The looting leads to shootings and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minnesota on Wednesday night,” Trump wrote, in relation to a person who allegedly shot a merchant affected by the looting.

“I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression I used last night means. I said it as fact, not as a statement. It is very simple, and nobody should have a problem with this beyond those who hate us and those who try to create problems on social networks“added the ruler.

…. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Controversy

The phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”, included in Trump’s tweet this morning, is exactly the same one used in 1967 by then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley. The official had said this to “defend” the suppression of riots in black neighborhoods during the civil rights movement.

Trump issued his tweet shortly before giving a press conference at the White House in which journalists planned to ask him about the issue. However, the president decided not to accept questions and left immediately after making an announcement about China.

As riots raged in Minneapolis early Friday morning, Trump accused city mayor Jacob Frey of being weak and lacking leadership. In his speech, he asked him to take control of the situation, if you didn’t want me to send the National Guard.

Hours later, Frey defended himself from these attacks in several tweets, in which he insinuated that the real weak was the president and he called on the city to behave peacefully.

“Weakness is pointing the finger at another person during times of crisis”said the Democrat in one of his messages.

Floyd’s death

Minneapolis authorities announced Friday the arrest of police DFereck Chauvin, the one directly implicated in Floyd’s death.

In this regard, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman accused the official of murder in third degree and involuntary manslaughter.

Floyd, 40, passed away Monday after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.