The Chinese giant is restricted in its access to semiconductors with American technology

The US government extended the veto for the fifth time this Friday so that the country’s companies can continue doing business with Huawei for 90 more days.

However, the pressure on the Chinese telecommunications giant increased by restricting its access to semiconductors with American technology.

The Commerce Department noted that this new extension could be the final one. The new announced restriction aims “strategically at the acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US technology and software. “

The Government of the American President, Donald Trump, thus gives a further twist to his pressure about Huawei.

However, it also renewed for another 90 days of margin, until August 13, the license to companies that have commercial links with Huawei.

The US executive is suspicious of the company’s ties to the Chinese government and claims to have suspicions that Huawei could use its mobile phones and other technological equipment to spy abroad and provide information to the leaders of the Asian country.

Despite the fact that the market share of Huawei mobile phones in the United States is very low (less than 1%, according to the latest data from Statcounter), lA Chinese company does have a strong presence as a provider of telecommunications equipment in rural areas of the country.

Of all the American suppliers to Huawei, Google is the one with the highest profile, since the phones that the Chinese manufacturer sells worldwide (and that are especially popular in markets such as Latin America and Europe) have pre-installed the Android operating system and services such as Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube and the Google Play application store.

It may interest you:

Huawei puts pressure on the hearing aid market with the new FreeBuds 3i

The Huawei Watch GT 2e already has a blood oxygen meter

Huawei the only phone company with positive numbers per quarantine

.