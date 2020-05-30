Washington – President Donald Trump tried to clarify this Friday the message of one of his tweets about the violent protests that have taken place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, about the death of an African American when he was detained by the police, and that many interpreted as a threat that they would shoot those who participated in looting.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and I have told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when looting begins, shootings begin, “Trump had written last morning on his Twitter account when vandalism and looting occurred in Minneapolis.

That message was interpreted in some sectors as a threat to the participants in the incidents and even Twitter tagged it explaining that it “failed to comply” with its rules “to glorify violence”, although it maintained it because “it may be in the public interest” to remain accessible .

“The looting leads to shootings, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, or also look at what just happened in Louisville, with seven people with gunshot wounds,” Trump wrote in relation to a person who was allegedly shot by a merchant affected by the looting and a shooting registered in another racial protest in that Kentucky city.

“I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression I used last night means. I said it as fact, not as statement. It’s very simple, and no one should have a problem with this beyond those who hate us, and those who try to generate problems on social networks, “added the president.

The phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”, included in Trump’s tweet, is exactly the same one used by the then Miami Police Chief, Walter Headley, in 1967 to defend the repression of the riots in black neighborhoods during the civil rights movement.

Trump issued his tweet shortly before giving a press conference at the White House in which journalists planned to ask him about the issue, but the president decided not to accept questions and left immediately after making an announcement about China.

As riots raged in Minneapolis early Friday morning, Trump accused city mayor Jacob Frey of being weak and lacking in leadership and asked him to take control of the situation if he did not want him to send the National Guard.

Hours later, Frey defended himself from these attacks in several tweets, in which he insinuated that the real weak person was the president and called on the city to behave peacefully.

“Weakness is pointing the finger at another person during times of crisis,” the Democrat said in one of his messages.

Minneapolis authorities announced Friday the arrest of DFereck Chauvin, the police officer directly implicated in Floyd’s death, and Hennepin County prosecutor – with jurisdiction over Minneapolis – Mike Freeman, said he would be tried for murder.

Floyd, 40, died Monday after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

