United States President Donald Trump has suggested that the fall of an old man after being intimidated by police in the New York city of Buffalo could be a “montage”, even pointing out that “it could be an agitator of the Antifa”, the organization that the president wants to classify as a terrorist.

The 75-year-old man fell to the ground after being pushed by several agents in the framework of the protests over the death of the young African American George Floyd during an arrest. “Buffalo Protester Pushed by Police could be a shaker for the Antifa. Martin Gugino, 75, was pushed after he allegedly monitored police communications to cancel the teams, “Trump said on his Twitter account, where he assessed that the old man” fell stronger “than he should have.

“Could it be a montage?”, stirring up a conspiracy theory that had previously been disseminated on conservative forums. The case has been settled for the moment with the cessation of several agents.

Kelly V. Zarcone, Gugino’s lawyer, who has assured that he is admitted but has already left the intensive care unit, has been puzzled by Trump’s words: “No agent has suggested anything like this, so we find it hard to understand why the president of the United States would make such dangerous accusationsdark and false against him. “

Thus, it has defended that the victim “has always been peaceful because he cares about society. “Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has said the city is” focused on recovering and taking action against racial injustice. “

For his part, the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has been quick to react to Trump’s words, with which he has had numerous encounters and crossings of accusations since the start of the pandemic. Cuomo has asked the president to apologize when before even suggesting that what happened is not true. “How irresponsible and gross,” he has asserted, “you should apologize for that tweet.”

For the governor, Trump’s words are “stupid” and “pitiful”. “How reckless,” he lamented, according to information from the CNN television network. “So you think the blood coming out of his head was tricked? You saw his head hit the ground, you saw the blood on the ground,” he insisted.