Washington, May 14 . .- US President Donald Trump hinted on Thursday that he could remain in power for 9 or 13 more years, which would be against the country’s Constitution, which establishes a maximum of eight years for any White House tenant.

The president made those statements at a medical supply factory in Allentown (Pennsylvania), where he assured that his predecessor, Barack Obama, (2009-2017), is to blame for the US Not enough facemasks and ventilators were available at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He then promised, “Never again will any president inherit empty shelves or expired products, at least hopefully for five years from now, that’s what they’re saying, or maybe 9 years, maybe 13 years, but we will never have to deal with shelves empty or with a depleted Armed Forces. ”

Trump’s term began in January 2017 and ends the same month of 2021, although he is running for re-election in the November elections this year and, therefore, if he wins former Vice President Joe Biden, a possible Democratic candidate, the current president would have of a second term from next January until 2025.

The US Constitution It establishes that the mandate of any tenant of the White House lasts 4 years and can run for reelection only once, so it would be illegal to choose two or three more terms, which would be equivalent to the 9 or 13 years mentioned by Trump respectively .

On other occasions, the American leader has mentioned his desire to stay in power beyond what is established by Magna Carta and, during the 2016 presidential campaign, threatened not to accept the electoral results if the Democrat Hillary Clinton was the winner.

At the Pennsylvania factory, Trump wore no face mask and gave his course on stage with a huge American flag.

In addition, he mocked Biden, who he called “Sleepy Joe” and assured that, for years, the Government was controlled by a “bunch of globalists who did not know what they were doing” and that, at his Judgment, they prioritized the world over the American people.

“With me it will always be the United States first,” he repeated several times.

In recent days, Trump has increased his Twitter attacks on Biden and Obama, who a few days ago called his successor’s response to the pandemic a “chaotic disaster.”

Those were the harshest criticisms of Trump by Obama, who often stays in the background; but that this Thursday he returned to the fray with a short Twitter message that gained great popularity and contained only one word: “Vote” (Voten, in English).

As the political battle rages, the U.S. It remains the world’s largest focus of the new coronavirus pandemic in absolute terms, with more than 1.4 million cases and at least 84,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

