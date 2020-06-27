© cbp.gov

Reinforcement and construction of a border barrier in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

President Trump lacked the constitutional authority to reuse $ 2.5 billion of military funds to build barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of three judges in San Francisco declared the transfer of funds illegal, saying that Constitutional authority to appropriate federal money rests solely with Congress.

The decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is a setback for Trump, who has expressed his commitment to fulfill a campaign promise to erect a wall on the southern border to deter unauthorized crossings and drug smuggling.

« Here, the Executive Branch lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds, » he wrote. chief judge Sidney Thomas in your opinion. « These funds were allocated for other purposes, and the transfer amounted to‘ withdrawing funds from the Treasury without authorization by law and, therefore, violating the Allocations Clause. ‘ »

Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, former President Bill Clinton’s nominee, joined Thomas in the majority opinion. Judge Daniel Collins, who was appointed to the bench last year by Trump, disagreed, according to the CBS News report.

Trump made building a border wall a major theme of his first presidential campaign, transforming it into a rallying cry for voters who supported his plan to crack down on illegal immigration and restrict legal immigration.

The Administration has allocated a group of more than $ 15 billion in funds and has used it to build more than 200 miles of bollard-type border barriers, most of which have replaced dilapidated and low-rise structures designed to prevent the entry of motor vehicles.

Most of the money, about $ 10 billion, has been diverted from the Pentagon’s multi-million dollar budget. Congress has authorized the rest of the funds.

It is likely that the Justice Department appeals this ruling against transferring army funds to the Supreme Court, who issued an order from a lower court last summer that had blocked another $ 2.5 billion transfer of military funds for the construction of the border wall.

