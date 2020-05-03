President Donald Trump said he was “happy” about Kim Jong-un’s healthy return. Trump had not commented on the health of Kim, who for days had been rumored to be in danger. Trump and Kim have been talking about denuclearization since 2018.

United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is “happy” to see that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “back and doing well” after several days of rumors about his alleged illness or death.

“I, at least, am happy to see he’s back, and (he’s) fine!” Trump wrote in a short tweet.

The president cited in his message another tweet that included the official North Korean photos published this Saturday, which show Kim in a ceremony this Friday to end a new phosphate fertilizer plant northeast of Pyongyang, Efe reported.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

The images, published by the state agency KCNA and showing Kim moving apparently without any help, came after several days in which her absence generated all kinds of rumors and made many even assume that the country would be left in the hands of North Korean leader Kim Yo-jong’s sister.

Trump, whose North Korean détente process has been the highlight of his foreign policy mandate, has been silent in recent days about Kim’s situation and declined to say whether he knew he was alive.

Last week, Trump opined that the news about Kim’s health problems was “false,” and this week he said only that he wished “the best” to the North Korean leader and hoped he could make a more in-depth statement in the days that followed.

The South Korean government, which had previously detracted from the credibility of speculation, said on Saturday that the “unfounded” content about Kim had created confusion, stressing the need for “careful” analysis of “information” in the future. related to North Korea. “

The news of Kim’s possible health problems came after North Korean media failed to show him in mid-April, taking part in the traditional visit to the Pyongyang mausoleum where the remains of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, rest.

The United States and North Korea began a negotiation process in 2018 that has led to three meetings between Trump and Kim: the first in June 2018 in Singapore, the second in February 2019 in Hanoi and the third in July of that year in the inter-Korean border.

However, the dialogue has failed to advance regarding the denuclearization process in North Korea, and in December 2019, Pyongyang announced that it was suspending the dialogue with Washington, although the Trump Administration has continued to try to converse.

South Korea and North Korea exchange fire at the border

Troops from South Korea and North Korea exchanged fire Sunday at the troubled border between the two countries, according to the South Korean Army, which accused North Korean soldiers of attacking a guard post.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korean soldiers fired multiple shots at a South Korean surveillance post on the fortified border. South Korean troops responded with two rounds of fire after issuing a warning.