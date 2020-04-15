WASHINGTON, Apr 14 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he instructed his government to at least temporarily stop funding it provides to the World Health Organization (WHO), due to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House press conference, Trump argued that the WHO “had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable.”

The US president charged that the organization had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus, which likely led to a larger outbreak of the virus than should have occurred.

The United States is the largest donor to the Geneva-based agency, contributing more than $ 400 million in 2019, about 15% of its budget.

Withholding of funds was expected. Trump had become increasingly critical of the organization as the global health crisis mounted, and has reacted annoyed at criticism of his administration’s response.

The decision prompted an immediate conviction. The president of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris, called it “a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not facilitate the defeat of COVID-19,” and therefore urged Trump to reconsider it.

The Republican leader accused the WHO of being too lenient with China in the first days of the pandemic, which in his opinion caused unnecessary deaths because a travel ban on the Asian giant was not imposed.

The death toll in the United States from COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus, surpassed 25,700 on Tuesday, with more than 600,000 infected, according to a . count.

(Report by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías and Rodrigo Charme)