The two golf courses owned by US President Donald Trump in Scotland can benefit from aid of around £ 1 million (€ 1.1 million) under a plan to support the authorities in the face of the pandemic, The Guardian said Wednesday.

These properties, located in Aberdeenshire (northeast) and Ayrshire (southwest), can aspire to this plan of support from the Scottish government in favor of the tourism sector, affected by the new coronavirus, and which especially foresees the exemption of taxes on hotels, places of fun and retail this year.

But this prospect upsets Aberdeenshire adviser Martin Ford, who describes the American millionaire as a “truly pitiful” person.

“The economic crisis caused by covid-19 will affect the public finances of the United Kingdom for tens of years and will cause significant financial difficulties for many people, families, companies,” he said in an email sent to ..

“Many fear that they will run out of money. This will not happen to Trump who will continue to have a great fortune no matter what happens,” he added.

“However, the burden will increase for the British taxpayer because Trump’s activities benefit from aid. No one, except Trump, will think it is fair.”

Sarah Malone, vice president of Trump International Scotland, confirmed that the president’s activities in Scotland had requested the emergency fund implemented in the framework of the pandemic, without giving details, according to The Guardian newspaper.

In October 2019, Donald Trump’s Scottish golf clubs posted a loss of £ 1.1m in 2018, in red for the seventh year in a row.

In 2018, some 650 people were employed temporarily and permanently.

