WASHINGTON (AP) – In just over 48 hours in the United States, the official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 100,000 people, applications for unemployment assistance during the crisis exceeded 40 million, and the streets of a major city They were caught in the flames after a white police officer murdered a handcuffed African American.

It is the kind of frantic and divided situation in which the nation’s leaders are sought for solutions and comfort. However, President Donald Trump threw more fuel on the fire with his rhetoric.

“When the looting begins, the shooting begins,” the president declared threateningly in a tweet published that night.

Trump’s words were so shocking that Twitter attached a warning to the message – as did an identical one from an official White House account – noting that the President of the United States was “extolling violence.” It is the first time that the social network has adopted such a measure against a ruler worldwide, prompting accusations of bias on the part of the leader and some of his conservative allies.

The episode synthesized Trump’s approach to the presidency and this moment of national crisis, which has disrupted almost every aspect of American life and has jeopardized his reelection options in November. The president clings to his complaints and presents himself as a victim, making only occasional references to the overwhelming death toll in the country. Of his own free will, he fueled partisan divisions around public health, and now racial differences after a death, rather than seeking opportunities to unite the nation.

For Trump’s detractors, none of this should come as a surprise in this latest stage of a mandate that has been defined by these kinds of reactions in volatile times.

“I was hoping that, at least this time, some of the president’s advisers would approach him and try to convince him to be the ‘chief comforter,'” said Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. “President Trump is not made for times like this.”

Many Republicans were silent at the president’s statements. When The Associated Press contacted several of them, they either did not respond to the question of whether Trump was addressing this conjunction of national crises appropriately, or said they would not speak publicly about it. Trump’s campaign team released a statement accusing Democrats and the press of misrepresenting the president’s words and trying to “make money,” a claim he did not explain.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American from Minnesota who died after the white police officer who had him pinned to the floor knee-clamped his neck for several minutes, added a new element of anxiety to an already nervous nation. .

Millions of Americans spent weeks confined to their homes as the virus that causes COVID-19 spread across the country, killing more than 100,000 people, according to official figures believed to be lower than the actual number. As a consequence of this, the economy has collapsed and is unlikely to recover quickly despite the fact that stricter quarantines have begun to ease.

Trump tends to side with the authorities in deaths in which officers are involved. But in Floyd’s case, his initial reaction had a different tone and he described the video as “a very shocking sight.” The Justice Department rated the investigation into that incident as a top priority.

When the protests intensified in Minneapolis, Trump changed his attitude toward a more typical one in him, calling those who took to the streets in the tweet admonished by Twitter “thugs”. The president’s warning in that message about possible shootings evoked the phrase of a Miami police chief in the 1960s during the severe crackdown on neighborhood riots by African-Americans.

Trump “crashed with this statement by showing who he really is,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network. “This is dangerous, it is horrible, it is provocative.”

The president tried to explain his comments on Friday in a new tweet in which he said he was underlining “one fact”: People can be shot when looting. During a later act at the White House, Trump said he understood the pain and suffering but that the situation in Minneapolis should not “descend further into lawlessness and chaos.”

He was silent on Twitter when hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House until early Saturday morning.

At a time when many Americans have their sights set on their leaders, Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in the November election, tried to fill that gap. Speaking from his home in Delaware, where he has remained during the pandemic, Biden conveyed his condolences to Floyd’s family and said it was not time to encourage violence in the United States.

“Right now we need true leadership, moment, leadership that brings everyone to the table so that we can take action to eradicate systemic racism,” said the former vice president.

A week ago, it was Biden who faced criticism for claiming during a radio interview that African-Americans who do not prefer him over Trump “are not black.” Biden, who beat his rivals in the Democratic primary thanks to the overwhelming support of that constituency, quickly backed down.

The Trump campaign team, which has been trying to mobilize the African-American vote for it, took advantage of Biden’s remarks. But attention, as it often happens, quickly returned to the President.

Democrats are eager to keep that focus on the president and have asked Americans to imagine four more years of Trump reactions to episodes of racism, in addition to the health and economic crises that are shaking the country.

“The nation is on fire, and the President of the United States is standing there on gasoline,” said Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who aspires to be Biden’s running mate.

Associated Press journalists Aamer Madhani and Andrew Taylor contributed to this report.

