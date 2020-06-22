The government of US President Donald Trump announced Monday that it is freezing the issuance of new H-1B, H-2B, H-4, L-1 and J-1 visa and green cards cards « ) at least until the end of this year, which could prevent more than 240,000 foreigners from entering the country

Washington, – « As part of our efforts to recover ‘America first’, the President has decided to suspend certain types of visas until the end of this year, » said a senior official of the US Administration in a call with journalists organized by the White House.

The government justified that this decision aims to « maximize opportunities for American workers to find employment », at a time when the unemployment rate in the country is at 13.3%.

In this sense, he argued that there are companies in the United States, such as the entertainment giant Disneyland or the telephone company AT&T, among others, that use a mechanism for subcontracting foreign employees that limit the possibilities of work for those born in the country.

The move is in part an extension of Trump’s decision in April to suspend the issuance of permanent residence permits for immigrants, known as the « green card, » as a result of the unprecedented job destruction caused by the COVID pandemic- 19.

Among the visas affected are the H-1B, which is designed for certain skilled workers, such as those employed in the technology industry; the H-4, which are for the couples of these employees; as well as L-1 visas, which are intended for managers who work for large corporations.

H-2B employment permits, for workers in the hotel and construction sectors, and J-1s, which are for researchers and research professors and other job exchange programs, such as scholarships or nannies, will also be seen paralyzed until January.

In principle, this measure will not affect foreign workers already in the United States.

However, it will impact hundreds of companies and thousands of people, since in fiscal year 2019, the USA. awarded the visa H-1B to about 130,000 workers; the L-1a 12,000; and the H-2B to more than 98,000 employees. .