Washington, United States.

The American President, Donald trump, he dismissed a government inspector who was investigating the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, reported a Democratic congressman.

The State Department confirmed the dismissal of the inspector general Steve Linick without stating the reason for the dismissal.

Democrat Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said for his part that Linick had opened an investigation into Pompeo.

Inspector General Steve Linick.

“The fact that Linick was fired in the middle of such an investigation strongly suggests that this is an illegal act of retaliation,” added the congressman.

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST POMPEO

A Democratic aide in Congress stated anonymously that Linick investigated allegations that Pompeo He abused a person named by the political power to carry out personal tasks for himself and his wife.

Pompeo He often travels on the government plane with his wife, Susan, which raises controversy since she has no official position.

The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, stated that the dismissed investigator was “punished for having honestly fulfilled his duty to protect the Constitution” and “national security.”

Linick, a longtime prosecutor, was appointed in 2013 by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, to oversee the use of the $ 70 billion in US diplomacy.

The new inspector general

A State Department spokesman reported that the new inspector general will be Stephen Akard, a former assistant to Vice President Mike Pence.

Since last year, Akard has headed the State Department’s Foreign Missions Office, which is responsible for relations with diplomats in the United States.

