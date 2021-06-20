Trump finally seems to acknowledge his presidential defeat: “We did not win”



Former President Trump will return fully to the public scene.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

With his usual evasive attitude, the former president Donald trump told Fox News that he did not win the presidency in 2020, even though he expected millions of votes.

“Surprisingly, we were supposed to win easily with 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win.”, said the ex-president in a telephone interview with Sean Hannity In the past week.

However, the former president added that it would “be seen” what will happen with those results, as if he had a plan to reverse them.

Even though Trump expected 64 million votes and got 11 million more, the president Joe biden it obtained 81 million votes.

Trump: We didn’t win but let’s see what happened on that pic.twitter.com/RYyxt3QJ7z – Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2021

The Republican’s statement comes a few days after the start of his tour of various entities to lead rallies, the first being in Wellington, Ohio, where there is fear that the crowds will generate some conflict.

The 4,900 residents of the village were caught off guard, according to local television station Fox8.

“I was a bit surprised and shocked. I mean, we don’t really have that kind of prominent national visitor here.í “, said the mayor Hans Schneider.

The former president chose that point to campaign for his former assistant Max Miller, who is trying to overthrow the congressman and fellow Republican. Anthony Gonzalez in the next Republican primaries.

The new endorsements of the former president are focused against Republicans who took a position against him in Congress, due to the January 6 riots that led to the invasion of the Capitol.

There are neighbors who are concerned about safety with the visit of the ex-president.

“It’s never peaceful when he’s around … I don’t like him,” said a neighbor on television.

Faced with fears, the Mayor of Wellington called on Trump supporters and opponents to be respectful before, during and after the June 26 rally.